Here they are, folks: the funniest, most outrageous impeachment memes

Yesterday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House is launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Pelosi had long resisted calls from several progressive lawmakers, but a whistle-blower complaint about Trump’s recent phone call with a foreign leader is what set everything off. Trump is being accused of violating his oath of office for political gain.
While it’s a significant step, this doesn’t mean that Trump will be removed from office. Right now, the inquiry lives within the House. If it passes the House, then the Senate must agree that an impeachment is necessary, and we already know that a majority of the Senate is staunchly pro-Trump, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this plays out.
Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton are the only two presidents in history who have been impeached, but they still weren’t ousted following the proceedings. Nixon was most likely going to be impeached but resigned before there was a vote in the House.
Now that you’ve digested all those buzz-kill-y facts, let’s get to the real reason we’re here: the memes.
Me in twenty years recalling all the impeachment memes pic.twitter.com/vU3M2jf1Id
— consuelo (@consuelohylton) September 24, 2019
Naturally, the impeachment jokes unfurled as soon as the Congressional inquiry was confirmed yesterday. Here we go.
Party time . . .
A recurrent theme was unbridled glee, expressed by many via the medium of dance.
a formal impeachment inquiry is really happening i’m- pic.twitter.com/VFhfWmqgso
— ashley rose (@AshleyLogan_) September 24, 2019
me rolling into the #ImpeachTrump party pic.twitter.com/KQdXhX8V6r
— Iris (@heyiris) September 24, 2019
Bringing this back #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/YCjpP384RY
— ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ☽♡☾ (@girlswithtoys) September 24, 2019
I know
The meeting is still underway
We've been hurt in the past
It ain't over 'til it's over
He'll still be in office
It'll be a bumpy ride
But hell yes I'm still down for an #ImpeachmentParty pic.twitter.com/1Fqs1Bzbmk
— Tananarive Due (@TananariveDue) September 24, 2019
Hey Christmas is coming a little early this year #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/Fzk2uTCyXy
— DKT (@darleneturner53) September 25, 2019
Arriving to the #ImpeachmentParty like: pic.twitter.com/fKt5PasLw4
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 25, 2019
Followed by . . . the cold shower
Impeachment memes are off to a strong start ???? pic.twitter.com/pqKWDk4QvB
— Adam O'Shea (@aoshea66) September 24, 2019
When you get excited for the Trump impeachment but then you remember that next in line to be president is Mike Pence pic.twitter.com/h0e1rku3rf
— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) September 24, 2019
Fruit-flavored puns
Perhaps the most common reaction were plays on the old orange chestnut, with a dash of peach.
Breaking: The President of the United States reacting to the news of a formal impeachment inquiry.#ImpeachTrump #ImpeachTheMF pic.twitter.com/cpMZVbyHQo
— Meanwhile in Canada (@MeanwhileinCana) September 24, 2019
I got one for ya!! pic.twitter.com/rAc2KKuHBg
— Junieni Brown (@JunieniB) September 25, 2019
I'm not orange …
Can't work out who made this originally but I'm enjoying the play on words #ImpeachTheMF #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/cctJRAzl5k
— Rachel Thomas ???? (@MyHouseofWords) September 25, 2019
Pelosi: You’re going to be impeached, Donald
Trump: I usually spray orange, but I love peach. Great color. Not too brown, just a great color
Pelosi: Okay, so you admit you should be impeached?
Trump: Yeah! I spray tan all the time. I’m the best spray tanner#TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/Pt8DD6mdpp
— ⭐⭐⭐ ???????????????????????????? ⭐⭐⭐ (@fib45AD) September 24, 2019
Hillary’s last laugh
People had a field day imagining her reaction.
this man is a clown ????#TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/k4fK87h9QJ
— Brittany (@brittanygazzola) September 25, 2019
And finally . . .
Remember when Trump got ratioed for using a Game of Thrones meme without permission?
