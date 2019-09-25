advertisement
  11:45 am

Here they are, folks: the funniest, most outrageous impeachment memes

Nancy Pelosi had barely announced the impeachment inquiry into Trump when Twitter and Instagram became flooded with memes. Here we go.

[Photos: Flickr user Gage Skidmore</a (Pelosi; Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House/Flickr (Trump)]
By Starr Rhett Rocque3 minute Read

Yesterday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House is launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Pelosi had long resisted calls from several progressive lawmakers, but a whistle-blower complaint about Trump’s recent phone call with a foreign leader is what set everything off. Trump is being accused of violating his oath of office for political gain.

While it’s a significant step, this doesn’t mean that Trump will be removed from office. Right now, the inquiry lives within the House. If it passes the House, then the Senate must agree that an impeachment is necessary, and we already know that a majority of the Senate is staunchly pro-Trump, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this plays out.

Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton are the only two presidents in history who have been impeached, but they still weren’t ousted following the proceedings. Nixon was most likely going to be impeached but resigned before there was a vote in the House.

Now that you’ve digested all those buzz-kill-y facts, let’s get to the real reason we’re here: the memes.

Naturally, the impeachment jokes unfurled as soon as the Congressional inquiry was confirmed yesterday. Here we go.

Party time . . .

A recurrent theme was unbridled glee, expressed by many via the medium of dance.

Followed by . . . the cold shower

Fruit-flavored puns

Perhaps the most common reaction were plays on the old orange chestnut, with a dash of peach.

View this post on Instagram

#impeach45

A post shared by Robby Keown (@rbkeown) on

Hillary’s last laugh

People had a field day imagining her reaction.

And finally . . .

Remember when Trump got ratioed for using a Game of Thrones meme without permission?

