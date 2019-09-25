Here they are, folks: the funniest, most outrageous impeachment memes

Yesterday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House is launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Pelosi had long resisted calls from several progressive lawmakers, but a whistle-blower complaint about Trump’s recent phone call with a foreign leader is what set everything off. Trump is being accused of violating his oath of office for political gain.

While it’s a significant step, this doesn’t mean that Trump will be removed from office. Right now, the inquiry lives within the House. If it passes the House, then the Senate must agree that an impeachment is necessary, and we already know that a majority of the Senate is staunchly pro-Trump, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this plays out.

Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton are the only two presidents in history who have been impeached, but they still weren’t ousted following the proceedings. Nixon was most likely going to be impeached but resigned before there was a vote in the House.

Now that you’ve digested all those buzz-kill-y facts, let’s get to the real reason we’re here: the memes.

Me in twenty years recalling all the impeachment memes pic.twitter.com/vU3M2jf1Id — consuelo (@consuelohylton) September 24, 2019

Naturally, the impeachment jokes unfurled as soon as the Congressional inquiry was confirmed yesterday. Here we go.

Party time . . .

A recurrent theme was unbridled glee, expressed by many via the medium of dance.