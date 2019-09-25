Juul CEO Kevin Burns steps down among vaping scrutiny

Kevin Burns, the CEO of Juul, has resigned, the New York Times is reporting . Burns stepped down among increasing public and regulatory scrutiny over the levels of vaping among teenagers.

The Times is reporting that K.C. Croswaite will replace Burns. Croswaite is an executive from Altria, the tobacco giant. Altria currently owns a 35% stake in Juul. Burns’s resignation and Croswaite’s ascension comes after news broke that the San Francisco-based company is facing a new federal investigation in California, though the details around what the investigation is focused on are not clear.

Recently there has been a swath of lung disease outbreaks that have been tentatively linked to vaping, leading to President Trump proposing a ban on flavored e-cigarettes. In addition to announcing Croswaite would take the role of Juul CEO, the company also announced it would end its “Make the Switch” campaign, which the FDA criticized as an effort to portray Juul e-cigarettes as safer than traditional cigarettes.