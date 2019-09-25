Mattel just launched a line of gender-neutral dolls

Toy giant Mattel, maker of the world-famous (and hyper-feminine) Barbie doll, has just released a doll line that is almost the antithesis of the iconic doll. Called “Creatable World,” the new doll line is gender-neutral in so far as the dolls don’t start out with any level of feminine or masculine characteristics. Instead, the dolls allow kids to customize their looks. As Time reports :

Each doll in the Creatable World series looks like a slender 7-year-old with short hair, but each comes with a wig of long, lustrous locks and a wardrobe befitting any fashion-conscious kid: hoodies, sneakers, graphic T-shirts in soothing greens and yellows, along with tutus and camo pants.

Giving kids the option of how they want their doll to look—more feminine-presenting or more masculine-presenting—allows kids to create a doll that most identifies with them, instead of having to buy a premade doll that could suggest that this is what a girl or boy is supposed to look like.

Announcing the new doll line, Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel’s doll design, said:

Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels. Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms. This line allows all kids to express themselves freely, which is why it resonates so strongly with them. We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play.

The Creatable World series will cost $29.99 per doll and at first go on sale online only in October. The dolls will then find their way into brick-and-mortar retailers. The first lineup will consist of six different doll kits, and each doll will come in a variety of skin tones.