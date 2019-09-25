You can now use Alexa or Google Assistant to begin applying for a McDonald’s job

McDonald’s has announced that it has launched the “world’s first” voice-initiated application process, called Apply Thru. The process allows anyone in select countries to start a job application with the fast-food chain simply by asking Amazon Alexa or Google’s Assistant.

Apply Thru is a skill (aka voice app) for Alexa and Google Assistant devices that users can activate by simply saying, “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s” or “Okay Google, talk to McDonald’s Apply Thru” (but “Okay Google, help me get a job at McDonald’s” is coming too). Once Apply Thru is activated, the voice assistant will ask the user what country they want to work in. Right now Apple Thru works for finding jobs in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.

After the user tells Apply Thru where they’re located, it will ask them their name and begin telling them about what positions might be available at a McDonald’s in their area. Unfortunately, that’s where Apply Thru’s capabilities end for now. If the user wants to then apply for a McDonald’s job, they’ll be texted a link where they can fill out an application online.

Still, Apply Thru is a cool, modern application tool that’s sure to appeal to younger workers who’ve grown up with voice assistants and are now looking for their first job. And who knows, maybe one day processes like Apply Thru can get so good the entire application and even interview process can be done through a voice assistant.