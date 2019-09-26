Uber radically redesigns its app to remind you that Uber Eats exists

When you want to catch an Uber, the first thing that greets you in the service’s app has been a map. But starting today, Uber is beginning to roll out a radical new home screen that ditches the map and instead presents a grid of all the services the company offers—just in case you’ve forgotten about Uber Eats amongst the host of startups angling to deliver your dinner.

For now, this new screen will include Uber’s ride-hailing service and its food delivery service, though the design can adapt to showcase the company’s other services, like bikes and scooters as well. Early design mockups also reveal how the company could expand beyond these core services and add anything from chopper rides to perhaps grocery delivery or even travel planning to its new app interface—though Uber stresses that these services showing up in mockups doesn’t necessarily mean it plans to introduce them (it is, however, working on helicopters).

“Most people today know Uber as a ridesharing app: they open the app when they want to go from A to B,” the primary designer of the new app’s home screen, Joost van der Ree, told me via email. “How do we help widen that intent from just ridesharing to other modes of transport and daily needs?”

The new landing page for the app has a grid-like design, with large icons that depict cars and food delivery bags. A black arrow beneath each icon indicates where you should tap to be taken to the more traditional map interface for each service. At the bottom of the screen, the new design has quick links for ride destinations and food that you order often.

As of March 2019, Uber Eats has about 25% market share (a close third behind GrubHub and DoorDash), with flat growth over the last year. Becoming part of the core Uber app could give the service a crucial edge over its slightly more popular competitors. Uber has already started integrating Uber Eats into its app with small reminders, primarily for promotions. The company’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told The Verge earlier this year that when customers use both Uber Rides and Uber Eats, their overall engagement with the company “more than doubles.”

“Suffice it to say we are starting to experiment in ways in which we can upsell our ride [hailing] customers to Eats deals in a way that, you know, to be plain spoken, isn’t annoying, and in a way that is beneficial to our riders,” he said. Hitching the ride-sharing service to Uber Eats, which has grown quickly since it launched in 2015, appears to be a way to push the company closer to profitability after a rocky IPO earlier this year revealed the billions of dollars the company continues to lose every quarter.

Along with helping the company cross-promote its services, the new core app takes a cue from Uber’s Lite app, which is popular in India, Latin America, and the Middle East. That app was the first to downplay Uber’s traditional map interface, since it proved confusing for users in these parts of the world.