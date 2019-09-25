Can WeWork survive?

Neumann, who remains non-executive chairman and We’s largest individual shareholder, told employees in an all-staff memo Tuesday that “our business has never been stronger, but since the announcement of our IPO, too much of the focus has been placed on me.”

Investors, rivals, and even many employees are applauding Neumann’s departure, and many would certainly agree with the latter part of the former CEO’s quote. “Enough of this ‘saving the world business,'” says Santosh Rao, who covers pre-IPO startups as head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners—making reference to Neumann’s stated ambition that We’s mission has been to elevate the world’s consciousness. “Investors are saying, ‘Show me the money.'”

But ousting Neumann doesn’t fix We’s troubles. The company has $6 billion in debt and $47 billion in lease obligations over the next 15 years. As of August, it had $2.5 billion in cash. Its IPO prospectus revealed that the company loses a dollar for every dollar it makes.

The company will require a massive restructuring to start to address these issues.

WeWork’s efforts to be a global coworking player, expanding into regions such as China and Russia via joint ventures, present an acute challenge, insiders say. Already, landlords in these markets are calling rivals to ask whether they are ready to take over its leases if necessary, sources say.

While expansions into early elementary private school education (WeGrow), communal apartments (WeLive), and a luxury gym (Rise by We) are all potential candidates to be shuttered, they’re all rather small. Of these initiatives, WeLive is the largest, with two locations. On the other hand, Powered by We, the company’s big bet that it can design, manage, and program large enterprises’ office spaces, is struggling significantly, sources with knowledge of the matter indicate, and it would be more challenging to unwind given marquee clients such as Microsoft, Salesforce, and Pinterest.