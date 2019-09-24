Nancy Pelosi has been swayed toward a formal Trump impeachment inquiry

In a short press conference, Pelosi announced that the House would be moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Trump. You can watch her full press conference here.

Original post:

A whistleblower complaint filed against President Trump by a U.S. intelligence official has reportedly catapulted Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi toward a new position on impeachment proceedings.

The complaint has not been made public, nor has it been shared with Congress. However, according to a steady drip of reports, President Trump allegedly used his position to push a foreign power, Ukraine, to investigate a political rival—Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The former vice president called Trump’s reported actions “an overwhelming abuse of power” and suggested the president sought to “smear” him.

According to reports by the Washington Post and the New York Times, this controversy has helped sway Pelosi’s decision on whether to kick off a “formal impeachment inquiry” of the president. Facing new pressure from her own party, Pelosi reportedly plans to announce a decision on the matter as soon as Tuesday afternoon. While both reports hedged that Pelosi’s decision was not yet final, the speaker reportedly said she’ll have news to share at 5 p.m. ET.

According to the Post, Pelosi’s plans may involve the formation of a special investigative committee. The announcement would be the first official step in a process that may ultimately be undermined by the Republican-controlled Senate.