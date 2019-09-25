Why you should ditch team building activities and just let people get to work

You’ve heard it before: It’s essential for people to feel connected to each other. A sense of camaraderie will enhance life at work. Having real-life human connections releases feel-good hormones. This, in turn, boosts your mood, improves your ability to learn and remember, and also makes you less prone to stress.

Unfortunately, some leaders are taking team building a bit too far. Team retreats and group events may seem like a good idea, but the truth is they make most people a little crazy. A better approach is to help people be productive. At times, you need to keep the fluffy stuff out of the way.

Why team building is a problem

Team building can fail for many reasons. First, companies don’t often think about whether a particular activity is appropriate; they focus on the team-building element.

Team building can also eat into people’s work schedule. If people have a lot of time and their plates aren’t too full, holding a team-building outing can be a positive thing. But when your team has a full plate of work to get through, you’re just distracting them from doing their work.

Team building can also be less than helpful when it doesn’t include enough structure. When people don’t know each other well, it’s vital to create an environment that encourages people to be open and honest with each other and implement some structure. Maybe that means encouraging people to share an update from their work or an element of their life with the group. Without the necessary encouragement, people may just end up talking to those they already know—and they won’t expand their horizons.

What’s more, team building can detract from your employees’ work-life experience. For many people, no matter how much they enjoy their teammates, a compulsory team happy hour takes them away from the time they’d rather spend with their families or nonwork friends.

Rather than organize a compulsory team-building outing, consider doing the following things instead to bring your team closer together.