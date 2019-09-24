Greta Thunberg just proved that Trump is no match for her

Greta Thunberg has plenty of time for Donald Trump today! The 16-year-old activist made a passionate plea to world leaders at the UN Climate Summit on Monday, demanding action on climate change. It’s a tall ask, given that there are still world leaders, ahem, who don’t even believe climate change is real. That explains why Thunberg was so frustrated when she pleaded her case on behalf of people in the world with common sense.

“How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you’re doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight,” she said. “You say you hear us and that you understand the urgency, but no matter how sad and angry I am, I do not want to believe that. Because if you really understood the situation and still kept on failing to act then you would be evil and that I refuse to believe.”

She didn’t name any politicians by name, but her reaction to watching Trump waddle around at yesterday’s summit says it all.

Whether or not the occupant of the White House saw that meme, this morning he proved yet again that there are no limits to how low he’ll go when he mocked Thunberg on Twitter.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” he wrote, not realizing (obviously) the irony in that statement.

Thunberg turned the tables by turning that statement into her Twitter bio, which makes perfect sense, really, because looking forward to a bright and wonderful future is exactly what she’s fighting for. Children are the future, and they deserve to expect a happy adulthood with an intact planet, but they can only do that if the current adults in charge do something about climate change.