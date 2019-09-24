Reports: WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is stepping down under pressure from board

WeWork CEO Adam Neumann has agreed to step down as CEO of the fast-growing shared office space company amid pressure from the company’s board of directors, according to reports from the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal .

WeWork’s board of directors had become increasingly concerned about the company’s low valuation and investors’ confidence in the CEO, after the company essentially botched its initial public offering and canceled its pre-IPO roadshow to court institutional investors. WeWork had sold shares privately in January under a valuation of $47 billion, but was forced to reduce its valuation to as low as $15 billion as the IPO approached.

Neumann will now become a non-executive chairman of WeWork’s parent company, the We Company.

WeWork will name two current executives, Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson, as temporary co-CEOs, NYT reports. WeWork will immediately start a search for a new permanent CEO.

We’ve reached out to WeWork for comment.

Neumann may be the classic example of the charismatic evangelist CEO who is the wrong fit for a company entering its second act. Potential WeWork investors may prefer a more experienced and more traditional chief executive to guide the company past the rapid growth stage and into profitability.

Aside from the fact that WeWork isn’t likely to reach profitability anytime soon, a recent Wall Street Journal profile contained facts that may have given investors even more pause about the CEO. Neumann reportedly: