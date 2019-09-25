Exclusive: Questlove is working with iHeartRadio to expand his podcast empire

Good news for people who like good news: You’re about to get more Questlove in your ears. Today he announced a new partnership that will bring new seasons of his podcast , Questlove Supreme, to the iHeartPodcast Network. New episodes of Questlove Supreme, which is mandatory listening for music fans (and who doesn’t like music??), will be available weekly beginning November 6 on podcast platforms as well as on iHeart’s radio network.

If you somehow missed Questlove Supreme in the great morass of podcasts out there, on each episode, Questlove gathers five of his closest friends together, as well as a guest (Weird Al! Chris Rock! Maya Rudolph! Michelle Freakin’ Obama!) to talk about their lives, passions, and projects. Like I said, mandatory listening.

Fans who love Questlove Supreme as is don’t need to worry that being on iHeart and the radio will change the show. “My plan is to bring the zaniness of music pop culture nerdom from various perspectives and still keep it educational and entertaining,” Questlove wrote in an email to Fast Company.

iHeart is thrilled to have him on its platform. “Questlove is one of the smartest, most unique creators and cultural critics today,” said Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodcast Network. “His podcast started strong and stayed strong – because it does what podcasting does best: It’s authentic, honest, unflinching (and often hilarious).”

Questlove is a consummate multi-tasker, so in addition to bringing his podcast to iHeart’s slate of shows, Questlove will also curate and produce a new slate of iHeartRadio Original content, which will go beyond just music, early next year. “We haven’t determined the specific direction we are going with those as of yet,” he writes. “Right now we are fully focused on the launch of QLS!”

The one thing he does know about the future shows is that they will be in line with his creative interests, which are broad, wide-ranging, and fascinating.

As for how he finds time to make music with The Roots, make the rounds as a DJ, serve as both the musical director and as part of the house band on The Tonight Show, appear at our Innovation Festival, write books, be a food visionary, make a podcast, produce albums (like the Hamilton cast recording), and probably a bunch of other things I’m forgetting—and then willingly adding more to his workload—well, Questlove doesn’t seem to mind the staggering amount of work.