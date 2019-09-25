Heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz Jr. fights toxic masculinity for Bonobos

When Bonobos launched its new ad campaign last year, the response was . . . not entirely positive.

“This is against nature.”

“You guys aren’t trying to evolve the definition you’re trying to deform it.”

“I think everyone in this video should shave their facial hair because they obviously don’t deserve it.”

Those were just a few of the tamer YouTube comments for the spot “Evolve the Definition,” Bonobos’s effort in which it talked to a collection of dudes about the definition of masculine, and where they fit into it. Turns out it wasn’t all Brett Favre playing football in sensibly cut Wranglers. The YouTube video of the ad boasts twice as many dislikes as likes.

Now Bonobos is launching the next phase of that idea with a new ad campaign called America’s Fit Story.

It continues to address toxic masculinity, despite last year’s negative reviews. The new work profiles 12 men from across the United States—including heavyweight boxing champ Andy Ruiz Jr., L.A. chef Akira Akuto, and Anaré Holmes, an Atlanta firefighter and LGBTQ activist—to illustrate how varied the definition of manhood actually is.

“If you go through a lot of the criticism, it’s about us feminizing men,” says Bonobos CEO Micky Onvural. “That wasn’t our intent. Our intent was to create a more expansive definition that included more facets of masculinity. So when we were crafting this campaign, it was important to us that alongside the gay firefighter, we showed the straight boxing champion. It’s an enormous spectrum.”