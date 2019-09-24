Missed Hot Girl Summer? No biggie. Megan Thee Stallion has declared Hot Girl Fall for all

Last night, Megan Thee Stallion enlisted the help of Jimmy Kimmel and Black Thought to declare that it’s Hot Girl Fall. Naturally, Hot Girl Fall follows Hot Girl Summer, which was fraught with lots of debate about who Hot Girl Summer is actually for. The internet argued about whether married women could participate, and men also jumped in with “Hot Boy Summer” and “City Boy” memes in an attempt to eclipse the women who were enjoying their summer shenanigans. The phenomenon got so divisive that the Hot Girl herself had to break it down.

“It’s just basically about women—and men—being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody got to say about it,” Megan Thee Stallion told the Root, adding that people in relationships can participate too.

Meg was nice enough to let men get in on the fun. And so we’re clear, Hot Girl Summer is gender fluid. It’s for everyone.

Now that it’s fall, the Houston-bred rapper is back with unexpected help to declare that Hot Girl Fall is in full effect—and still fully universal. In the official (and cheesy) music video, Meg, J-Fal, and Black Thought rap about indulging in all the cliché but fun things that make fall great, like all-plaid everything, hayrides, snuggling under blankets (or Netflixing and chilling), baking pies, stocking up on back-to-school and/or office supplies, and pumpkin beer—if pumpkin-flavored anything is your thing.

They forgot apple picking, apple cider donuts, and roasted root veggies, but they did shout out Halloween, and those burnt orange tracksuits they were wearing are perfection, because tracksuits in the fall are life. In 2019, the nascent social concept of gender fluidity still bothers people, so of course there will be people, most likely cis men, who balk at participating in “Hot Girl Fall.” Even J-Fal had a moment where he asks Meg if he could have a “Hot Guy Fall,” and she cut him off before he could even finish the phrase because she said what she said. It’s Hot Girl Fall—take it or leave it.

If Black Thought, one of the illest rhyme slingers of all time, is comfortable enough with himself to get in on the fun, then so can everyone else. So, get your flu shots and join the sexy flannel life before winter keeps us indoors for a while.