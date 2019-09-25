How to design a productive routine when you work remotely

According to our State of Remote Work survey for 2019, 84% of remote workers work from their home. That means that most of us work and live in the same place. This results in the biggest struggle remote workers have: unplugging after work.

In this post I’ll share the four biggest lessons I’ve learned on how to create remote workspaces and routines for maximum creativity and productivity. I hope they might help others stay productive, avoid overworking, and disconnect from work.

1. Create distance between work and free time

To be an effective remote teammate, having a great workspace is key. It’s important to create distance between your work and your home, and when they are one and the same that can be a bit tricky—but it’s possible.

Throughout my remote-work career I’ve worked from the bedroom (very bad idea), in the kitchen, in an office niche, and in an actual office room. The best option for most folks seems to be a dedicated office, with a door you can close. This is helpful for keeping distractions out while you’re in work mode and also to shut off work mode when you leave the room at the end of the day.

Not everyone has a separate room they can work from, and that’s totally okay. There are a lot of different ways to turn a corner of an existing room into a small office space. Ideally, I’d recommend using a space that you don’t regularly use in your free time, and not your bedroom. (In my mind, the bedroom should be a place of regeneration and relaxation; it shouldn’t be connected with work.)

Another option is to have multiple work spots and switch locations once in a while. If you find your productivity flagging while sitting at your kitchen table, try booking a day pass at a co-working space or going to the coffee shop around the corner.