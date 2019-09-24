Disney World just added tons of vegetarian and vegan options—here are the highlights

Disney has become the happiest place on the earth—for people who eat plant-based food.

Today, the company announced that it’s going to have more than 400 plant-based menu items at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

All of the major quick- and table-service restaurants will have more options for vegetarians, vegans, and other plant-based diet fans. Some are current recipes, while others will be new dishes.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring more flavor, innovation, and creativity to the Disney dining experience–and guest feedback is first on the menu when we evolve our menus and develop new dishes. Our guests have embraced our plant-based offerings at our parks around the globe, inspiring us to expand our menu,” read a corporate blog post.

The changes come to Walt Disney World next month (October 1 for quick-service and October 3 for table-service) and to Disneyland in the spring, according to the company.

To help diners find the food they seek, a new icon of a green leaf will be put beside menu items that are plant-based.

“These fun and flavorful options are made from plant-based ingredients, like vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes—and are made without animal meat, dairy, eggs, or honey,” the company said.