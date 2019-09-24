It’s National Voter Registration Day: Here’s how to register to vote or find out if you already are

It’s National Voter Registration Day in America. Don’t mark the occasion with a Hallmark card, though. Mark it with something even better: a voter registration card.

The day was established in 2012 to remind citizens that if you want to have a voice in the future of this country and the state of the U.S. government, you need to register to vote to make sure your voice is heard loud and clear come Election Day. To help spread the word, National Voter Registration Day has the support of partners like the National Association of Secretaries of State, not to mention both Google and Facebook, which need to work up a little goodwill when it comes to elections.

According to the National Voter Registration Day site, volunteers are mobilizing, and the effort pays off: over 800,000 voters used National Voter Registration Day to register in 2018, across all 50 states.

If you haven’t registered yet, or are unsure of whether or not you remembered to sign on the dotted line, check here. Be aware that even in the year of our Lord 2019, only 37 states allow citizens to register to vote online.

Find out here whether your state us one of them. Don’t miss out on your chance to vote in November because of paperwork.