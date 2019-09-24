How to watch President Trump’s speech to the UN General Assembly live online

President Trump is expected to address the world stage this morning at the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York City. His UN speech during the general debate session marks the third of his presidency and comes at a time when his so-called America First policy is causing increased skepticism and distrust among world leaders.

Trump is expected to talk about growing tensions with Iran and his ongoing trade war with China among other topics. His speech will be preceded by that of another divisive world leader, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, whose policies were recently called “colonialist and ethnocidal” by Indigenous leaders in that country.

The UN’s general debate sessions are set to begin this morning (Tuesday, September 24) at 9 a.m. ET. Bolsonaro will make the opening speech, followed by Trump at around 10: a.m. The United Nations will live stream the speeches via its UN Web TV service. C-SPAN will also stream Trump’s address.