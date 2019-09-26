This startup will design an opulent dinner party for you. I tested it on my friends

At six o-clock in the evening, my guests meander around the bend down the path to my house. They’ve been over many times before, but today is special: I’m throwing a dinner party to celebrate finishing my book , which I have just delivered to the publisher, and I want to thank these six friends for supporting me through the year-long writing process.

As they come through the door, the dining room is unrecognizable. The table is decorated with a colorful runner, fresh flowers, bowls full of lemons, and plenty of candles. Instead of my regular plates and silverware, there’s tableware by the designer La Double J with striking floral pattern on it. (A single dinner plate from the brand usually retails for $75.) At each setting, the guest’s name has been calligraphed on a card. And while the table looks fancy, it also feels relaxed because we’re at home, surrounded by bookshelves and my three-year-old’s wooden blocks on the carpet.

I can’t take credit for this gorgeous, carefully-coordinated tablescape: The whole look was crafted by Social Studies, a party rental startup that officially launches today. The brand offers an entirely novel service. It allows you to choose a particular look for your dinner party, then delivers a box to your doorstep full of everything you need, from the table decor to the flowers. All you need to bring to the table is food, drink, and guests.

After your party, you don’t need to give the plates a thorough cleaning: you just pop the dinnerware back in the box, which will be picked up and whisked away. You can keep the perishables, like the fresh flowers and lemons. For now the service is just available in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Hamptons, but it will eventually be available nationally.

Amy Griffin and Jessica Latham, Social Studies’ co-founders, got the business off the ground thanks to seed investment from the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Whitney Wolfe Herd. They say they came up with the idea to fulfill a very particular need.

“For big events with lots of guests, you can hire party planners or professional party rental equipment,” says Latham, who previously worked as the director of special events at Vanity Fair and other large companies. “But for smaller events at your home, it’s not worth bringing on a professional. So it’s up to the host to do all the planning and decorating—which means rushing out the day of the party to buy flowers.”

Social Studies is launching with 10 different looks, ranging from “Provence,” which features bunches of lavender on the table to “Joshua Tree,” which includes succulents and bark. I picked La Doppio, a maximalist setting featuring loud Art Deco prints and Mediterrean-blue glasses. During the holiday seasons, the brand will release more thematic tablescapes, like a spooky Halloween one or a festive Christmas look. It costs between $30 and $50 per place setting, and you can order between 4 and 32, depending on how big your party is. You can pay extra for more luxurious personalized place cards or printed menus, and buy “curated party extras” like after dinner games, Polaroid cameras, or cocktail infusion sets to take your event to the next level. A dinner for four starts at $120 and goes up from there; delivery and pickup is included in the cost.