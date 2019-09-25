Founders: Don’t whine about a pesky board member, get on the same page

Editor’s Note: Each week, Fast Company presents an advice column by Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay. Webb offers candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. I’m getting annoyed with one of my board members. He’s bugging me every day, and I wish he would just go away. That won’t happen—my board is mostly made up of our investors. Can you offer advice on how I can better manage my board?

— Founder of fast-growing, venture-backed startup

Dear Founder,

I think you may have to rethink how you view your board. Instead of thinking of your dealings with the board as something you have to do, consider the board as a strategic body that needs to be aligned with you.

Here’s the truth: the board’s only job is to determine your fate—they are the only ones who can fire you—so it’s best for you to show up with your best foot forward on every interaction you have with the board. It’s important to point out that board members generally get to know you and experience your leadership skills mostly through board meetings, so they may (rightly or wrongly) extrapolate how you perform in other areas of your company based on how you perform in the boardroom.

Make allies, not enemies with the board. Appreciate the board in the best of times, so they are there for you in the worst of times. Board meetings and board assignments can either be very tedious and boring (when things are really going well), or very intense and crazy (when things are stalling or in flux). When everything is going well and the CEO and company meet or exceed goals, it is often easy to be a little arrogant with your board. Don’t do that. Having great chemistry and trust is very important, because when the tide changes (success is not usually linear), you want the board to feel informed and eager to help you.