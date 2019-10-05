Feeling burned out at work? Here are 10 ways to find your “off switch”

For many people, leaving the office at the end of the day is much more complicated than simply walking out a door. It feels nearly impossible to mentally leave behind to-do lists, memos, deadlines, Slack, and the email inbox at the end of the day. According to a 2016 study by the Academy of Management, employees tally an average of eight hours a week answering work-related emails after leaving the office. A 2015 Harris Poll for the American Psychological Association found that 30% of men and 23% of women regularly bring work home. And when you don’t have access to the all-sacred work-life balance, you’re headed to the booming metropolis of “burnout” with a one-way ticket. In fact, a 2018 Gallup study of almost 7,500 full-time employees found that 23% of respondents felt burned out at work very often or always. The boundaries of where work happens have blurred far beyond any office building’s blueprint.

But the most successful (and dare we say it . . . sane) professionals know the value of being able to stop obsessing about work amid this “always on” culture. Studies have found that the ability to psychologically detach from work not only helps your sense of well-being, but it helps you engage better with your job.

So we asked a handful of CEOs, founders, and innovators, “What’s your off switch?” What do you do to clear your head at the end of the day? Here are their 10 best tips for how to check out of the office and check in to the rest of your life.

Focus on your home . . . literally

Nothing can keep our attention away from an urgent email or memo assignment quite like dreaming of a new farmhouse sink and custom concrete countertops can. That’s why focusing on what’s under your own roof can keep work stress from creeping in. “When I’m sitting at home after work, I open up the Houzz app and look through inspirational photos of bathroom and kitchen renovations,” says Janet Comenos, cofounder and CEO of data research firm Spotted. Download the Houzz app (for free!), and say hello to your new addiction.

Write it out

Sometimes, grabbing your journal and a good pen is all it takes to escape the blue light of screens. That’s why Shopbrain CEO James Cunningham uses his after-hours to reflect on work in a different way. “At night, I take out my journal and write down the three things I learned that day,” he says. We love the Shinola Hard Linen journal ($22) —which is produced using paper sourced from sustainably managed American forests—and Le Pen’s Marvy pen ($17 for a set of 12), complete with a microfine point and smooth ink that doesn’t bleed.

Safe space

Meika Hollender, cofounder and CEO of Sustain Natural, goes to a place where her phone cannot to unwind. “At the end of the day, I like to light candles, get into the bath, and plug my phone in far, far away,” she says. Want a lusciously scented candle to take into the bathroom with you? Both the Santa Fe ($38) and Montana Forest ($24) scents from Brooklyn Candle Studio are handmade and worth every penny.

And now that we’ve mentioned baths . . .