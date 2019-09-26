Is your company supporting you as a whole person or just as a worker?

Lots of companies talk about the importance of “bringing your whole self to work,” but when it comes down to it, how many people actually do?

The sad reality, according to The Next Generation Workplace, a survey by software firm 15Five, is that only 34% of the workforce feels engaged. That means that a whopping 66% feel disconnected in an environment where they spend most of their waking hours.

A big part of the problem is that companies are not doing everything they can to make you feel appreciated and fulfilled in your work. Shane Metcalf, 15Five’s chief culture officer, says that companies “need to create a more human-centric culture and a deep sense of belonging for employees.”

To determine whether your company is treating you as a whole person or just as a worker, ask yourself these five questions:

1. Do I feel engaged?

Are you among the fortunate minority of workers who feel engaged? According to 15Five, you’ll feel engaged if you have “a culture of support where human connections flourish.” Such a culture encourages workers to “become the best possible version of themselves.”

Companies should want your engagement. “No longer do businesses need you for repetitive tasks,” says Metcalf. “The world is fundamentally changing. Creativity and innovation are now paramount for companies. Having employees become their best selves is essential for business success.”

2. What does the word “work” bring to mind?

15Five’s survey showed that the top three words that people associate with the word “work” are “money,” “stress,” and “busy.” Less than 1% think of “happy” and less than 0.5% think “rewarding.”