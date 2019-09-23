You shop online at work. We all know it. And this research proves it

Just admit it. Everyone knows you do it. Hell, everyone does it.

Shop online at work.

But the practice may be more widespread than employers thought. According to new research from the advertising exchange OpenX and the Harris Poll, 69% of the 2,000 consumers surveyed admit to shopping at work. The percentage jumps to 81% when you look only at millennials.

That people waste time at work is as old as, well, time, but gone are the days of water-cooler gossiping, playing Solitaire, and taking naps.

With only—only!—93 shopping days left until Christmas, that’s bad news for bosses and productivity experts.

Most of the shoppers participating in the poll expect to spend more online than they do in physical stores, the research found. Quicker than you can say “retail apocalypse,” consumers report planning to spend one in five dollars of their holiday shopping money on purchases made via their mobile devices.

And if ever there was a time for workplace managers to start to worry, it’s now.