Fill dead time with these 5 free boredom-busting apps, games, and sites

Whether you love meetings or wish death upon them with the force of a thousand suns, the simple fact is that, for most organizations, they’re here to stay. So here are some great time killers you can try while you’re stuck in your current meeting or waiting for your next one.

1. The best there is, was, and ever will be

We’re probably at a point in civilization where not everyone recognizes Microsoft’s classic Solitaire as the ultimate in time mismanagement. But there was a breathtakingly wonderful era wherein it was the undisputed champion, and I implore you to resurrect such perfection if you haven’t already.

For those of you looking for the path of least resistance, you have Solitaire built into Windows 10 as well as extremely serviceable (and free) handheld versions for Android and for iOS. There’s also an old-timey, decent web-based version that feels very Windows 3.1-ish. And there’s the actual Windows 3.1 version if you’re really a purist, also playable in the browser.

However, Windows Vista and Windows 7 gave us the ideal blend of old and new when it came to Solitaire. If you miss those versions as much as I do, here’s your pathway to installing Solitaire, Hearts, and plenty of other classic inbuilt Windows games from yesteryear.

2. Cram for your inevitable Jeopardy! appearance

A head full of interesting facts can sometimes be misidentified by the bumps-on-a-log in your life as “useless” but we all know the rush of being able to rattle off answers to obscure questions faster than Google can return results. In order to keep your skills sharp, turn to the very excellent, very random, and very aptly named Random Trivia Generator. This is a website with a simple but important purpose: house thousands of trivia tidbits, and show them six at a time, flash-card-style, to visitors.