This is the time-management hack that helped me double my income

Before I discovered the secret to getting more done in a day, I always wished for more time. As the owner of a seven-figure design firm and coaching company, time has been a significant struggle for me . Like a lot of entrepreneurs, I always felt behind and struggled to do everything. Whether it’s managing my product lines, working with high-end design clients, coaching other creatives, or being there for my daughter and husband, I always felt like I couldn’t do it all. And as you can imagine, it was making me feel stressed 24/7 . I knew there had to be a better way. Because I couldn’t find one, I decided to create one.

The technique that changed everything

The technique I call “24-hour time blocking” gave me more time for my family, my business, and my self-care. It also increased my creativity and doubled my income in less than a year.

I drew inspiration from the way I do my budget. I created this system because I realized that if I don’t earmark every dollar and only budget for the big stuff, then it ends up dwindling away. Sometimes I even end up overdrawing my account.

The same is true with my time. So I started blocking all 24 hours of my time (mental breaks, yoga workouts, prepping dinner, sleep, everything) into my digital calendar. There is no time unaccounted for. When we are only putting the big stuff in the calendar like a client presentation, a dental appointment, and our daughter’s school play, we find that we end up wasting our time away. Then at the end of the week, we end up having almost nothing to show for it, other than exhaustion and an incomplete list of to-dos.

Why time blocking is freeing

If the thought of earmarking every moment of your time seems too constraining and even claustrophobic, I want you to open your mind to the idea that this practice can actually lead to more freedom. When you do this, you’ll probably accomplish more than you ever did (faster than before), which means having more balance.

To start 24-hour time blocking, plan out one week in your calendar, 24 hours a day. If we want something to get done and we put it in our schedule, it’s a lot more likely to happen. Deciding a certain amount of time a task will take and doing it in that time, with no exceptions, creates even more time. It eliminates fits and starts and keeps you from going into perfectionism mode. When you have a set time limit, you don’t have the luxury of seeing how long something takes. You make it take whatever time you have.

Here are a few 24-hour time blocking tips to get you started.