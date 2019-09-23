‘Play Pass’ is Google’s answer to Apple Arcade (kinda, sorta)

Now that Apple Arcade has arrived on iOS, Google has its answer for Android with Google Play Pass . The $5-per-month service provides access to more than 350 games and apps, with no ads or in-app purchases. Some of the highlights include Stardew Valley, Mini Metro, and Limbo on the gaming side, and Accuweather, Tunable, and Pic Stitch on the apps side. The service also supports Google Play Family Library, which lets up to six family members share a single subscription.

But whereas Apple Arcade is funding new game development in exchange for exclusivity on mobile devices, Google Play Pass is a less ambitious grab bag of existing titles. Case in point: Assemble with Care, from London-based ustwo games, is only on Apple Arcade, while Play Pass is stuck with Monument Valley 2, the studio’s previous game from 2017.

Game Pass is still a pretty good deal, though, considering that a monthly subscription costs less than many of its games cost on their own, and it’s still a way to try lots of games with very little risk. Google’s also sweetening the deal for a limited time with a price of $2 per month for the first 12 months. Play Pass is rolling out to Android devices this week and will be available by hitting the menu button in the Google Play Store, then selecting “Play Pass.”