Legal immigrant’s painful death in ICE facility was preventable, says daughter

Kamyar Samimi was a 64-year old Iranian man who had lived in the U.S. for most of his life. He was an auto mechanic and a NASCAR fan—and he died in a Denver hospital after two excruciatingly painful weeks at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Aurora Contract Detention Facility in December 2017. He had come to the U.S. in the 1970s and became a legal permanent resident in 1979.

Samimi’s 25-year-old daughter, Neda Samimi-Gomez, told Capital & Main that she has decided to speak out about his death because “it’s important to me that as many people that can be reached know this happened to my father.”

Last week, both Samimi-Gomez and the Colorado chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union joined a growing chorus of voices calling for an end to both preventable deaths and understaffing at ICE facilities and for better healthcare. The ACLU issued a September 18 report that slammed the Aurora detention facility for medical neglect in Samimi’s case and subpar care or mistreatment of 10 other detainees. The detention center is operated by the nation’s largest private prison firm, the GEO Group.

The staff of Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) began weekly inspections of the Aurora facility in July, “after having ICE repeatedly fall down on the job of oversight,” a staffer wrote in an email to Capital & Main. Last month, 15 detainees, including some who remain in ICE custody, sued the agency, alleging that they are denied timely medical, mental health, and emergency care. They say treatment is not provided by qualified medical staff and that private facilities discriminate against disabled detainees. In what is likely the largest class action ever brought against ICE, plaintiffs’ attorneys, including the Southern Poverty Law Center, Disability Rights Advocates, and the Colorado-based Civil Rights Education and Enforcement Center seek to represent the more than 50,000 people the agency currently detains in all of its facilities.

Neda Samimi-Gomez said she never suspected her father could be arrested and taken away by ICE. But ICE officers told him that because of a 12-year-old felony drug-possession conviction, for which he completed a sentence of community service, Samimi had violated his legal permanent resident status.

At the time of his arrest, Samimi was headed to a methadone clinic for a dose of the drug he’d been prescribed for 20 years, the ACLU report noted. Upon entering the center, he said he was already experiencing withdrawal. But the attending doctor, Jeffrey Elam Peterson, cut him off methadone entirely and failed to order standard monitoring of Samimi’s symptoms. “[I’m] dying here,” Samimi said two days later in a phone call recorded by the facility. An investigation by ICE details days of suffering in which he pleaded for help and even attempted suicide because he said the pain was so intense.