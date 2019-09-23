Oprah’s Book Club is coming to Apple TV+, kicking off with Ta-Nehisi Coates’s ‘The Water Dancer’

Oprah Winfrey’s famed book club starts its third chapter on Apple TV+ with her first pick The Water Dancer, by Ta-Nehisi Coates, as well as the new TV series Oprah’s Book Club featuring interviews with the authors premiering November 1.

Over the course of 15 years on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Oprah’s Book Club has selected 70 books, sparking what publishers have called the “Oprah Effect” for soaring sales. After The Oprah Winfrey Show went off the air in 2011, Winfrey launched Oprah’s Book Club 2.0 in 2012 through the OWN network. And now she’s bringing her Midas touch to Apple TV+ with a philanthropic twist.

For every Oprah’s Book Club selection sold on Apple Books, Apple will donate to the American Library Association to support local libraries and literary programs.

“I am who I am today because of the experience of learning to read at an early age. Reading opened up a whole world for me beyond the red dirt road and my grandmother’s porch in Mississippi,” Winfrey said in a statement. “I want to do that for everybody. And the opportunity to do this with Apple, to speak to people all over the world about the pleasures, the excitement, the tension, the drama that a good book can bring you . . . I don’t know what’s better than that.”