Ready or not, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is relaunching this week

Samsung is relaunching the Galaxy Fold in the United States this Friday, five months after the company originally planned to sell its first foldable phone. Samsung says the phone will be available in “select” AT&T, Best Buy, and Samsung Experience stores, still for the original launch price of $1,980.

The Galaxy Fold, whose inner display folds open to become a small tablet, was supposed to arrive in April, but Samsung delayed the launch after some early review units malfunctioned. Since then, Samsung has put caps on the display hinge to keep dust out, reduced the space between the display’s hinge and body, and added metal layers under the display to help protect it further. Samsung also extended the display’s outer protective layer to keep folks from mistaking it for a screen protector and peeling it off.

Despite those improvements, the Galaxy Fold may still have trouble withstanding the test of time. On Friday, YouTube creator JerryRigEverything posted a video of the new Fold, which has already launched in Korea. In the video, he was able to scratch the screen with just a fingernail. Meanwhile, the device’s launch screen warns against pressing the display too hard with a fingernail, putting on a screen protector, or storing it too close to a credit card.

Samsung Electronics CEO DJ Koh has previously said he was “embarrassed” for pushing out the Galaxy Fold before it was ready.