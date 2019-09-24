How to unlock the potential of introverted employees

According to psychologist Dan Buettner, up to 50% of the world’s workforce are introverts. However, despite their number, a majority of introverts feel left out when it comes to giving feedback and influencing their company’s overall direction. And the gap between what introverted workers feel they can contribute, and what they’re empowered to, is growing.

In Qualtrics’ latest research on introverted workers, The Silent Worker, we found:

61% of introverts believe they have ideas that would benefit the wider organization

55% of introverts believe their organization doesn’t care about their opinions

So while introverted employees want to play a bigger role in their company, they’re coming up against cultures and processes that don’t suit their way of working.

For a number of years, companies have recognized the importance of introverted employees within a balanced, high-performing team. Introverts are commended for their observational skills, their ability to self-manage, and for thinking deeply about a topic and coming up with well-researched ideas.

But the world’s leading employers are moving away from just “managing introversion” to thinking about how they enable introverts to thrive and drive their organizations forward. That’s because introverts are more than great team players. A recent Harvard study discovered that introverts were actually more effective leaders of proactive teams, as their quieter nature allowed for more collaboration and creative thinking—and they actually listened to their team’s ideas.

WHAT’S HOLDING INTROVERTED WORKERS BACK?

It’s easier for extroverts to speak out

The majority of workplace environments favor extroversion. Workers sit in open-plan spaces, give and receive feedback directly, and are encouraged to speak out when they have something to say— all things that appeal to extroverts, not introverts.

Introversion is often mistaken for disengagement

Shyness or a reluctance to speak out can be misinterpreted as disengagement or, worse, disinterest. And that can lead to introverted workers feeling increasingly marginalized by their team and senior leaders.

Introverts are more self-conscious

In our research, 55% of introverts said they don’t share their opinions because “they don’t want to look silly and say the wrong thing.” While extroverts don’t mind if a few of their big ideas are rejected, it’s a much more worrying prospect for introverts.

Introverts are pigeonholed as hard workers, not creatives

It can be easy to fall into the trap of thinking your loudest, most extroverted people are your “ideas people,” and everyone else is there to execute on their vision. And it means introverts are sometimes not consulted when it comes to bigger questions about company strategy.

HOW TO ENGAGE INTROVERTED EMPLOYEES

Relying on a “one-size-fits-all” approach to gather employee views, ideas and feedback isn’t working and providing too many options is similarly lacking. As our research shows, introverts are more uncomfortable than extroverts in all kinds of scenarios.

If introverted workers don’t feel they are being given the same opportunities to speak their mind, what steps can businesses take to ensure their employee feedback is not being skewed towards the loudest voices in the room?