What you’re probably getting wrong about workplace burnout

After nearly 30 years of working in daily journalism, Deborah Zabarenko was fried. It wasn’t just the stress of reporting for an international wire service—considerable in its own right—but the added responsibility of heading the union and fighting for her coworkers.

“After a while, you’re just exhausted,” she recalls. Besides feeling stressed and tired, she could see she wasn’t getting good writing assignments anymore. She felt that she wasn’t performing to the best of her ability, she says. “I hated that.”

After losing so many union cases to her richer, better-lawyered employer she said she was feeling “not so much negativity as despair.” When she was offered a buyout, “it was a lifeline,” she says. “I knew it was my only way out. I was in China [when the offer came], but as soon as I got back, I talked to my husband and son, and I said we would make this work.”

Zabarenko had a classic case of workplace burnout, a phenomenon that’s gotten a lot of media attention since May, when the World Health Organization expanded its definition of the phenomenon in the 11th revision of its International Classification of Diseases. However, there’s nothing new about employee burnout, or even the WHO’s including it in the latest ICD. And despite some erroneous reporting, the ICD-11 entry does not mean that workplace burnout is now officially recognized as a diagnosable disease.

“ICD-11 moved their definition closer to the way that occupational health psychology has defined burnout for a long time,” says Dr. David Ballard, head of the Psychologically Healthy Workplace Program at the American Psychological Association*. “They’re just bringing their definition in line with what we’ve known from the research for some time.”

Burnout was included in the ICD-10, Ballard notes, “but it was not directly connected to work. It was listed under ‘problems related to life management’ and was described as a state of vital exhaustion.” The new definition ties it directly to problems associated with employment and goes beyond just being tired: It now includes increased mental distance from one’s job, which is also characterized by negativity and feelings of cynicism, and reduced professional efficacy.

Workplace burnout is not just dreading going to work some days or feeling overwhelmed by the demands of your job. According to the ICD itself, burnout results from “chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed,” meaning it’s more than having a bad day or even a bad week at work, and it can’t be relieved by just taking a few days off.