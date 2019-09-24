Yahoo has a new logo and brand. Again!

There are few brands that evoke the Wild West of the old internet like Yahoo. The early portal to news, weather, sports, and everything else had an unmistakable brand in the late 1990s—it conveyed the idiosyncratic, optimistic promise of those early days of the web, complete with a hand-drawn, serifed logo that seemed to giggle like a kid wearing his father’s old zoot suit, found buried in a closet.

Yahoo first updated that old logo in 2009, flattening it and going purple (remember? Yahoo used to be red). Then in 2013, under CEO Marissa Meyer, its quirky logo got a buttoned-up makeover. Now, for the third time in 10 years, Yahoo is rebranding again—this time, with design by Pentagram. The news comes alongside relatively new ownership under Verizon (which acquired Yahoo in 2016), and as the company has unveiled a series of redesigned versions of its key offerings, like its mail app, to woo consumers.

The new logo keeps the purple and the exclamation point, but it ditches any remnants of the company’s many previous marks.

Instead, the Pentagram-designed identity is crisp and friendly, with thick and curvy letterforms. Its main surprise is its exclamation point, which is slanted like an italic. To be exact, that slanted angle sits at 22.5 degrees—and it recurs throughout the new branding. For instance, you’ll see it mirrored in the downstroke of the “Y,” an effect that’s especially pronounced in a shortened logo consisting of just “Y!” It also occurs on Yahoo.com’s page layouts; notably, 22.5 degrees is exactly 1/16th of a full circle, which makes it useful for radial animations across the platform, too.

Still, when I hop on the phone with Michael Bierut, the Pentagram partner who led the rebranding, I have to confess that I still have a soft spot for Yahoo’s original logo—the quirky, red serifed word mark that got a purple facelift in 2009.

“We were very conscious of the ’90s logo when we did this. A lot [of the project] was experimenting with different ways of going back to the future . . . That’s something I don’t hesitate to do when I think the opportunity, and raw material, is there,” says Bierut. But after experimenting with resurrecting the old logo, Pentagram didn’t see a strong argument for resurrecting that ’90s-era gem. “All our attempts to go back and try to revise the original felt forced and artificial,” he says. “We’d either go back and reinstate it as exactly as it was originally drawn, or do something new.”

As Bierut explains, the original logo was right for its time. But it’s not suited for a time like the present, when the novelty of the internet had worn out and most people see freely flowing information as a utility, rather than a novelty.