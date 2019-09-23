Bob Iger didn’t let Disney buy Twitter because its ‘nastiness is extraordinary’

If you have a favorite cinematic character, chances are Disney owns it. The House of Mouse went on a massive buying spree ever since Bob Iger, it’s current CEO, took the leadership position at the company. Iger is why Disney now owns Pixar, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Marvel.

However, back in 2017, Iger was also considering adding a social network to Disney’s list. Specifically, for a short time Iger thought Twitter might make a good acquisition. However, Iger says he came to his senses because, well, Twitter can be a nasty place full of hate and bullying. As Iger told the New York Times:

The troubles were greater than I wanted to take on, greater than I thought it was responsible for us to take on. There were Disney brand issues, the whole impact of technology on society. The nastiness is extraordinary. I like looking at my Twitter newsfeed because I want to follow 15, 20 different subjects. Then you turn and look at your notifications and you’re immediately saying, why am I doing this? Why do I endure this pain? Like a lot of these platforms, they have the ability to do a lot of good in our world. They also have an ability to do a lot of bad. I didn’t want to take that on.

Iger made the comments while being interviewed by the NYT about his memoir, The Ride of a Lifetime, which launches today. The memoir is reported to have plenty of other gems not just about the entertainment industry, but about the tech scene as well, including the revelation that Steve Jobs is the reason the Marvel Cinematic Universe exists.