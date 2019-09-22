Alex Borstein delivers powerful Emmys speech: “Step out of line, ladies”

During her acceptance speech for best supporting actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Alex Borstein balanced comedy with a direct and poignant message.

“I know a lot of people were upset last year ’cause I wasn’t wearing a bra, so I want to apologize because tonight I’m not wearing any underwear,” Borstein said.

Her speech took a total 180 from there when she brought up her grandmother who is an immigrant and a Holocaust survivor. According to Borstein, she was in line to be shot into a pit during the Holocaust when she asked a guard, “What happens if I step out of line?”

“He said, ‘I don’t have the heart to shoot you but somebody will,’ and she stepped out of line,” Borstein said. “And for that I am here and for that my children are here. So step out of line, ladies. Step out of line.”