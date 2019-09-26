The best healthy office snacks, according to a nutritionist

Put down that doughnut and step away. And that day-old bagel. And that piece of Jeremy from IT’s birthday cake that you snuck into the third-floor conference room to get. You deserve something better. Trust us.

Actually, trust Willow Jarosh. She’s a registered dietician and nutritionist based in New York City. And she knows a thing or two about hunger—and what to do when that 11am or 3pm hunger sets in. (Spoiler alert: Have a snack, but know how to choose the right one.)

“It’s totally normal for our appetites and food intake to vary from day to day. Some days, a person might need a snack between meals and some days they might not,” Jarosh says. “In other words, snacking is completely normal. Snacks can help prevent us from getting overly hungry between meals, which makes it easier to be mindful at mealtime. I think snacks are really helpful at the office—specifically to prepare for those after-work events.”

We’ve all done it: Skipped breakfast because we’re running late to the office and used a giant coffee to fill the void. Or left straight from work for a happy-hour event, only to arrive hangry and ready to demolish a basket of fries. These are the times when we need snacks.

“One of the beauties of snacks is that they take on so many roles,” Jarosh says. “They can satisfy a craving, they can help us fit nutrients in that our meals might be missing, they can allow us flexibility in timing, and can help achieve the amount of meals when we need it.”

Here are her tips for finding a snack that fills you up—without filling you with regret:

Load up on nutrients. Include two of the three main macronutrients (protein, carbs, fat) with most snacks. “A PB&J sandwich is my go-to because it doesn’t need to be refrigerated, is really delicious, and it keeps me satisfied for a few hours,” Jarosh says. “I bring one to the office a few times a week—and I always bring one on the airplane when I travel…though I use sunflower seed butter for planes, in case I’m sitting next to someone with a peanut allergy.”