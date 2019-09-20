advertisement
  4:00 pm
  Cisco

What is cognitive collaboration?

By FastCo Works

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning begin to make dramatic changes behind the scenes of how companies operate, hear from Cisco’s Amy Chang as she shares how the customer service experience will become more personalized.

