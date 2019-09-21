advertisement
21 signs from the NYC climate strike that say it all

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The world is watching and there’s nothing less than a world at stake.

That was the message sent by an estimated 60,000 demonstrators who flooded lower Manhattan Friday for a day of action to raise awareness about the global climate crisis and the ongoing inaction of world governments tasked with responding to it. Anxious and fed up with platitudes and empty promises, the mostly young climate strikers took to the streets of New York City—joined by equally angry counterparts around the world—waving makeshift signs and demanding action before it’s too late.

Our photo editor Celine Grouard was on the scene to capture some of the most arresting signs of the demonstration. Below are 21 that we think capture the mood of the march—and underscore the dire need of a planet in peril.

1. Your $$$ at Work?

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
2. One Planet, Many Choices

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
3. Don’t Sugar Coat Global Warming

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
4. Listen to Your Mother

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
5. Look for Action

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
6. Solve the Climate Crisis for Your Children

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
7. Unless Someone Like You Cares … 

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
8. Ask Me About Energy Storage

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
9. The Dinosaurs Thought They Had Time Too

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
10. Save Our Home

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
11. Strike With Me

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
12. Think

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
13. You Want Kids to Clean Our Messes?

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
14. Don’t Make the Earth as Ugly as This Poster

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
15. I Can’t Sit Up But I’m Taking a Stand

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
16. When I’m 22 . . . 

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
17. Fuck Clean Gradualism

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
18. No Pipelines 

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
19. Denial Is Not a Policy

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
20. Our Planet [Hearts] You

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
21. Deny and Fry

[Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company]
