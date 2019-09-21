21 signs from the NYC climate strike that say it all

That was the message sent by an estimated 60,000 demonstrators who flooded lower Manhattan Friday for a day of action to raise awareness about the global climate crisis and the ongoing inaction of world governments tasked with responding to it. Anxious and fed up with platitudes and empty promises, the mostly young climate strikers took to the streets of New York City—joined by equally angry counterparts around the world—waving makeshift signs and demanding action before it’s too late.

Our photo editor Celine Grouard was on the scene to capture some of the most arresting signs of the demonstration. Below are 21 that we think capture the mood of the march—and underscore the dire need of a planet in peril.

1. Your $$$ at Work?

2. One Planet, Many Choices

3. Don’t Sugar Coat Global Warming

4. Listen to Your Mother