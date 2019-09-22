How to watch the 2019 Emmy Awards and red carpet live on Fox without cable

Television’s big night is here, and with it comes the start of the 2019 awards season. If you love the idea of Hollywood power players handing out statuettes and singing each other’s praises, you’ll certainly get your fill of that with the 71st Emmy Awards , which take place tonight (Sunday, September 22) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Like the Oscars before it, the Emmys will go without a host this year, meaning the ceremony should theoretically move along at a faster clip. HBO’s Barry, Amazon Prime Video’s Fleabag, and Netflix’s Russian Doll are among the shows duking it out for outstanding comedy series, while BBC America’s Killing Eve and FX’s Pose are among the nominees in the drama category. Suffice it to say, there’s plenty of competition. You can see a full list of nominees on the Emmys website, which will be updated live as the winners are announced.

Red carpet coverage of the 2019 Emmys is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. You can live-stream Entertainment Weekly‘s red carpet pre-show for free at EW.com or via Twitter.

The Emmy Awards telecast itself will air live on the Fox broadcast network beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the ceremony live on your computer, phone, or smart TV, you can do that through a standalone streaming service or with a pay-TV login on Fox’s digital channels. I’ve rounded up some choices below:

Streaming services : Many streamers offer Fox, including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and FuboTV. Most of these services are offering free trials, and they’re easy to cancel.

: Many streamers offer Fox, including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and FuboTV. Most of these services are offering free trials, and they’re easy to cancel. Fox Now mobile apps : You can access Fox Now on its mobile apps on iOS or Android. You’ll need login credentials from a pay-TV provider to watch this way.

: You can access Fox Now on its mobile apps on iOS or Android. You’ll need login credentials from a pay-TV provider to watch this way. Fox online: You can watch Fox live on the Fox website, but again, you’ll need a cable or satellite TV login.

Evergreen PSA: Fox is a broadcast network and available for free with an over-the-air antenna. If you have time to go out and get one before the Emmys, it’s worth considering!