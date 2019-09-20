For a change, a Trump tweet hits the perfect note

Bill de Blasio, who is reportedly the mayor of New York City, has given up his dream of being the Democratic nominee for president. “I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election, and it’s clearly not my time, so I’m going to end my presidential campaign,” de Blasio said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday .

De Blasio has been the mayor of New York City since 2014, despite the fact that New Yorkers universally seem to dislike him. While no one in New York seemed to think it was a good idea to run for the presidency and everyone would happily and enthusiastically tell him not to do it, de Blasio ran anyway. Turns out voters around the country equally lacked enthusiasm for the mayor. His national polling average was around 0.2%, and in New York, somehow, it was even lower.

While New Yorkers may be typically loath to admit it, Donald Trump is also a born New Yorker, and wouldn’t you know it—he actually managed to sum up the feelings of New Yorkers with his tweet about de Blasio’s decision to leave the campaign trail. “Oh no,” he tweeted. Oh no, indeed.

Don’t worry—there are still 19 Democrats in the running to face off against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.