You can try to live-stream the Area 51 ‘raid’ or just watch a bunch of YouTubers messing around

Back in July, a bunch of geniuses got together and decided to launch a Facebook event seeking volunteers to storm the mysterious Area 51 site , which has long been a mecca for UFO and conspiracy theorists. Astoundingly, the Facebook event, originally called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” received 2.1 pledges from people saying they would show up —along with another 1.5 million people who said they were “interested.”

Needless to say, the U.S. Air Force, which is responsible for the site, told people trying to overrun a government installation would be the opposite of a good idea. Still, the event was scheduled for today, September 20, between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. local time.

Unfortunately for those hoping to see the raid go through (which its event creators later said was only a joke), the raid has not happened. Instead, the Facebook page has been changed to promote an “Official Alienstock Tour“–like Woodstock for alien lovers, which the event’s creators hope to hold in 2020.

Still, that hasn’t stopped some enterprising YouTubers from running fake live streams of the Area 51 raid that is supposedly happening right now. And some of these supposed live streams have already racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

Alas, the live streams are indeed fake. Unless that’s what the government just wants you to believe . . .