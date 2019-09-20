Trump met with Mark Zuckerberg at the White House and posted about it . . . on Twitter

The Facebook CEO met with the president at the White House on Thursday, reports CNBC . During the meeting, the president posed for a photo with Zuckerberg and then bragged about the “nice” meeting the two had . . . in a Twitter post. To be fair, Trump also included a link in the tweet to the same image on Facebook—still, everyone knows his platform of choice is not Zuckerberg’s.

Nice meeting with Mark Zuckerberg of @Facebook in the Oval Office today. https://t.co/k5ofQREfOc pic.twitter.com/jNt93F2BsG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

The meeting is significant because Trump is a longtime critic of Facebook, and the social media giant has increasingly been coming under the scrutiny of lawmakers. It’s for that reason that Zuckerberg was actually in Washington yesterday. Besides meeting with Trump, the Facebook CEO also met with a number of other lawmakers including Senator Josh Hawley and Senator Mark Warner.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed Zuckerberg’s trip to the capital saying, “Mark is in Washington, D.C., meeting with policymakers to hear their concerns and talk about future internet regulation. He also had a good, constructive meeting with President Trump at the White House today.”