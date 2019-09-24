Kind pulls its fruit snacks but begins a fight against synthetic dyes

Two years after launching a new line of fruit snacks designed to help kids eat healthier, the snack company Kind is pulling them from store shelves because of poor sales. It turns out, Kind’s Fruit Bites may have been a little too healthy and normal looking—especially when many Americans gravitate toward extra sweet and artificially colored foods.

“It is a moment of humility,” says Kind founder and CEO Daniel Lubetzsky. Diehard fans can still buy Fruit Bites online. “But the journey is an interesting one . . . because it’s very instructive both for entrepreneurs, but also for society.”

When they launched in the fall of 2017, Kind’s Fruit Bites were available in flavors like strawberry apple cherry, cherry apple, and mango pineapple apple. The key ingredient was dried fruit, which let the company advertise that the bites contained no added sugar. The fruit-only ingredients meant no synthetic dies were used, either.

Kind’s iconic snack bars come in transparent packaging to show off the whole ingredients used inside. But Kind’s Fruit Bites packs weren’t see-through, and the actual product looked a lot different from its competitors: brown and quite organic looking. People seemed to really enjoy them in promotional taste tests, but it’s easy to imagine kids conditioned to expect brightly colored, sweet fruit snacks being disappointed by the replacement.

Kind’s recipe also didn’t necessarily have less sugar than other brands, the sugar just came from the fruit itself. That’s different than many gelatin-based fruit snacks, which the Center for Science in the Public Interest has warned against because they’re molded entirely out of unhealthy additives. The key ingredients are “mostly sugars (whether from corn syrup or concentrated fruit juice), modified cornstarch, artificial flavors, and artificial color/food dyes” making them more akin to gummy bears than actual fruit, according to a CSPI report.

About 95% of the category also uses synthetic dyes, according to a 2010 analysis by the CSPI. In fact, more than 40% of children’s foods use extra coloring. Kind promised to give parents something naturally sweet and natural looking, versus artificially sweet and extra bright.

Nutritional value aside, Lubetzsky finds the fact that kids might be learning to eat by fake color cues disturbing. So while the snacks are leaving stores, Kind is planning a stunt warning about food dyes, with a giant installation in New York’s Herald Square. It features eight oversized test tubes filled with a total of 2,000 gallons of food coloring, the cumulative amount of synthetic dye that children in America consume each day, according to a grocery store analysis from 2014. CSPI has petitioned the FDA to ban synthetic dye use entirely because some types have been associated with hyperactivity in children and contained known carcinogens.