September’s most interesting brand collaborations are here—and have us reaching for our wallets

Sometimes (ahem, a lot of times) brand collaborations are strange. But sometimes they are the birth of products we didn’t know we needed. These nine products are our favorite brand collaborations of the month—get them before they’re over (or sold out).

Icebreaker Tabi Collection

Icebreaker is passionate about wool clothes. Not because temperatures are (finally) dropping for the season, and not because it naturally deflects wear/tear/stench/stains. The company champions merino wool because of its sustainable properties (for example, each time you wash it, it doesn’t break down into microplastics and pollute the ocean, like most other clothes on the market). But to make wool more fashion-forward and sleek—and less technical—the brand paired up with Goldwin, the Japanese apparel maker with plenty of sensible design strategy and a good eye for lines. The result? The Tabi collection (starting at $85)—which boasts smart, office-friendly designs that make wool look timeless.

John Derian and Missoni for Target Re-Release

Target—which released its first collaborative collection in 1999—is celebrating 20 years of high-brow, low-cost mashups by releasing products from their most popular (and most beautiful) co-collections. Highlights this time around? The snappy, zigzag-printed rolling suitcase ($160) from the Missoni for Target collection (which crashed the Target website back in 2011) and the Mother Nature-loving John Derian home goods collections. Welcome back, adorable ladybug app plates (that only cost $8)!

Gentle Monster x Alexander Wang M.PRI$$ Sunglasses

This brand new drop from the luxury eyewear geniuses at Gentle Monster is dripping in Alexander Wang’s bold and fluid design. After a wildly successful collab between the two fashion brands, this second design—called M.PRI$$—features a curved cat-eye shape, bold acetate frames, and temple pieces adorned with a slithering snake details around the lenses. The black-and-gold colorway is perfect for fall. Also available in a clear frame, these shades are now available online and selected Gentle Monster flagship stores for $320.

Eastwind Hotel & Bar x Hunter Boots

Starting this month, guests at Eastwind Hotel & Bar (one of the loveliest boutique hotels in New York’s Catskill Mountains) have access to a variety of Hunter Boots products and are free to borrow any items of their choosing from the extensive collection during their stay. An opportunity to pack less and still have exactly what you need for the adventure you’re on? We’re sold. The collab has been dubbed the Hunter Boots x Eastwind Closet, and it includes an assortment of boots, blankets, backpacks, and more outdoor gear in a variety of sizes. If you happen to fall in love with the boots you borrow, you can purchase anything you’re willing to pack and take home.

Keith Haring x Happy Socks

The legendary pop artist Keith Haring’s cheery designs live on with collabs like this (and the now-on-sale tribute collection for men that Lacoste debuted earlier this year). Happy Socks’s Keith Haring collection features three different colorful designs, each selling for $16. Additionally, a Keith Haring gift box with all three pairs in it is available for $48. Happy socks, indeed.

Cascade Brewery x Trap Door Brewery Casual Friday

On Tuesday, Portland’s Cascade Brewery (the geniuses behind Northwest Sour Ale) released a beer blend alongside Washington’s Trap Door Brewing. Yes, a beer blend—and its name is Casual Friday. The blend—which is made with Cascade’s sour blond and experimental bret blond with Trap Door’s Hazy IPA hopped with Mosaic, Nelson Sauvin, and El Dorado hops—results in a sour Hazy IPA that punches you in the taste buds (in the best way). A limited number of 16-ounce cans are available at the two breweries’ respective pubs.