3 ways to make better decisions for your career

What qualities do people value in their leaders? According to research, it’s decisiveness . A study by Ketchum , a global communications consultancy, found that decisiveness was one of the top three qualities that help leaders build credibility . The results of another study , by global assessment firm ghSmart—which involved 17,000 C-suite executives over the course of 10 years—identified “deciding with speed and conviction” as one of the behaviors that distinguish the most successful CEOs from their less talented peers.

Although it can be critical for leaders to make the right choices and to appear diplomatic, leaders and aspiring leaders often fail to be decisive. Instead, they spend too much time deliberating on their options. Unfortunately for them, this indecisive behavior can be detrimental.

How the brain makes decisions

There are two general systems in the brain for decision-making: a slower, more deliberate system and a faster one based more on your instincts. There are deep structures that have existed in your brain for a long time, and this supports the speedier system. Activity in a newer, more superficial part of the brain located behind our foreheads, aka the prefrontal cortex, drives the slower system for decision-making. These two systems regularly interact to try to ensure that we make the best choices we possibly can.

When you’re indecisive, you’re relying too much on the slow, deliberate system rather than “trusting your gut.” In many instances, you tend to be indecisive when you’re afraid of decision regret. In other words, when people struggle to make a decision, it’s often because they are worried that they will make a choice that leads to a bad outcome.

Fretting excessively over the quality of our decisions, unfortunately, hurts our confidence, exacerbating our decision paralysis. While contemplating a choice, we are in a state of uncertainty, which can make us feel out of control and even pessimistic.

What being decisive says about you

Decisiveness helps to build credibility because of what it signals about the decision-maker. While specific choices matter, the way we make those choices matters too and provides information on what we know and how we feel. When you act decisively, you are showing people that:

You’re reliable

Some people are inherently more decisive than others, and the likelihood of being decisive correlates with specific characteristics. Indeed, researchers have found that personality traits like emotional stability are associated with decisiveness. Those who are more prone to delusion tend to be more indecisive.