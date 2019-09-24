How to keep your cool in these 5 frustrating work situations

Into each workplace, aggravation will fall. But how you react to it can make all the difference in everything from workplace productivity to others’ assessment of your competence and worth .

While you don’t want to allow bad behavior or toxic situations to continue, sometimes, you need to calibrate your response. After all, it takes a lot of energy to get steamed—and there are more effective ways to manage the situation. Here’s how to keep your cool in five common—and frustrating—work scenarios.

Credit-taking

Maybe you worked hard on a project or came up with a great idea—then your boss or coworker took credit for it. Before you set the record straight with a flamethrower, take a beat. You probably need more information first, says psychologist Melanie Katzman, PhD, founder of strategic and leadership advisory firm Katzman Consulting and author of Connect First: 52 Simple Ways to Ignite Success, Meaning, and Joy at Work. “I would use it as [an opportunity to find out] data to try to understand if this is somebody who’s feeling devalued. What would be the motivation behind that?” she says.

Once you determine the motivation, then you can plot the right course of action. Katzman points to a recent incident with a colleague who thought that completing her role in the project meant that it was finished—she didn’t realize there were other steps to get it over the finish line.

In some cases, the claim may be out of selfishness or other nefarious motivations. However, there may be political or other reasons why someone took credit for the work, Katzman says. If the person is feeling undervalued, you may discuss how they can get the recognition they deserve. The underlying reasons for the act will likely set the tone for how you address and resolve the issue, she says.

Unexpected downtime

When you’re in a rush to get somewhere, unexpected down time can be stressful and infuriating. Just ask Peter Shankman, a business consultant and author of Faster than Normal: Turbocharge Your Focus, Productivity, and Success with the Secrets of the ADHD Brain. Shankman logs roughly 250,000 flight miles per year, which means he faces his fair share of unexpected travel delays.

Instead of griping to a gate agent or otherwise getting agitated, Shankman make the most of “short burst downtime,” as he calls it. In addition to immediate tasks, like returning email messages and phone calls, he suggests using Google Notes or Evernote to keep a running to-do list of things that you keep meaning to do, such as cleaning up your contacts list or researching new sales leads. Adapt the concept for other potential downtime, too. For example, keep a queue of your favorite podcasts or audio versions of books you’ve been meaning to read for times when you’re stuck in traffic or facing a mass transit delay.