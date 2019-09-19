Bacardi just found the best use for plastic straws ever—turn them into vinyl records

Normally, if your record sucks, that’s a bad thing. ( Just ask Jet !) But now, thanks to a collaboration between Bacardi and Lonely Whale, if your record sucks, it’s a good thing—at least for the planet.

The spirits company has teamed up with the anti-plastic warriors for the Straw Vinyl program, which takes old straws and spins them into limited-edition vinyl records, like if Rumpelstiltskin started reading Pitchfork. The first two artists to sign on to the project are Major Lazer and Anitta, who are eager for their music to stop sucking and have signed on to the cause with their summer anthem “Make It Hot.” One hundred percent of the proceeds from the “Make It Hot” vinyl will go to Lonely Whale, to help ensure a future that doesn’t suck. The limited-edition vinyl records will be available for purchase on Giving Tuesday, December 3, on LonelyWhale.com.

Folks attending the Life Is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas this weekend (September 20-22) will get a glimpse of the new upcycled records at Bacardi’s takeover of the Art Motel, which will dedicate one room to Lonely Whale and #TheFutureDoesntSuck campaign where they can sign the pledge to eliminate single-use plastic straws. Starting in November, straw collection bins will be available at 55 partner bars where eco-minded drinkers can chuck their straws to create more fodder for their record collections—and raise awareness about the problems with single-use plastics.

This is just the latest front in Bacardi’s multiyear partnership with Lonely Whale in their bid to rid the world of one billion single-use plastic straws by the year 2020.