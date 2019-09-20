The Mac Portable—an Apple flop that led to great things—turns 30

On September 20, 1989, Apple product chief Jean-Louis Gassée stood on a stage in Universal City, California, and unveiled a new computer, the Macintosh Portable. It was Apple’s first battery-powered Mac, and the goal, Gassée declared, was to build a portable Mac that was every bit as powerful and usable as the familiar desktop models: “No subset of applications, no Mac Jr., no compromise.”

As he promised, the Mac Portable was a really good Mac. Its most eye-grabbing feature was the screen. It measured 9.8″—larger than the screen on a classic desktop Mac—and was a monochrome active-matrix LCD, which made it highly legible by the standards of the time, even though it wasn’t backlit. The computer used a lead-acid battery, which sounded like old technology even then but helped deliver marathon battery life: Apple claimed 10 hours on a charge vs. the two to three hours that was common at the time.

The machine had a complete set of ports and a full-sized, full-travel keyboard. You could put the built-in trackball on either side of the keyboard, making the Portable one of the only computers ever made that not only acknowledged the existence of left-handed people but catered to them. It even came with a fancy carrying case with a shoulder strap.

What the Mac Portable wasn’t was all that . . . portable. In the evocative parlance of the time, it was a luggable, weighing in at 13.75 pounds without a hard drive and 15.75 pounds with one. The starting price—again, without a hard disk—was $5,800, or more than twice the $2,495 that the Mac had debuted at a half-decade earlier.

The idea that a Macintosh should be more than a desktop computer had existed from the start: Steve Jobs had given the engineering team the goal “Mac in a book by 1986” even before the first Mac shipped in 1984. And Apple fans had been eagerly anticipating the Mac Portable’s debut—word of its development had leaked all the way back in February of the previous year—it landed with a thud. It never sold well, got only minor upgrades, and was gone two years later. But it still served a useful purpose. By building a portable Mac that was so clearly the wrong machine for the times, Apple had given itself a handy checklist of mistakes not to make the next time. More about that in a bit.

Barely portable

Now, it’s important to remember that the Macintosh Portable arrived in 1989. A yen for super-mobility already existed: NEC had released a super-portable four-pound machine, the UltraLite, the previous year. But lots of allegedly portable computers were pricey behemoths: In December of that year, PC Magazine’s Bill Howard wrote a cover story on luggable PCs that only covered machines that weighed at least 20 pounds. Many cost more than the Mac Portable. In other words, Apple was entering a category that already existed.

But almost everybody who saw fit to comment on the Mac Portable noted that it was bulky and expensive. Even Apple’s chairman and CEO John Sculley admitted the obvious. “We have had people say, ‘I wish it were lighter, I wish it were cheaper. How can I buy one?'” he said. Even if you give him credit for honesty—imagine those words coming out of the mouth of a 2019 tech CEO!—the defensiveness was not a promising sign.