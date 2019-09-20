Here’s how the design industry is mobilizing for the Climate Strike

Climate change is a global crisis, one that demands the participation of every citizen to strike it down. In an effort to jumpstart this united front, teen activist Greta Thunberg initiated a worldwide Climate Strike, which asks individuals to leave their desks and join local walkouts beginning today. These regional strikes are expected to take place in over 150 countries , from Ghana to Ecuador to Pakistan.

In addition to the hundreds of companies that are striking in solidarity today, many design agencies, architecture firms, and other creatives have chosen to strike—and support the effort through their work. Today, artists across several creative industries are not only going on strike, but also creating work that calls attention to the ongoing climate emergency. These architects, designers, artists, and content creators all contribute to the shaping of culture and have pledged to use the impact of their collective voices in media to shift the narrative surrounding our global ecological crisis.

CREATE AND STRIKE is one mobilization effort from the advertising and branding world, aimed at supporting the global strike Thunberg is spearheading. The open letter publicizing it currently has 140 signatories, including industry heavyweights like Bill Scott of Droga5, Sairah Ashman of Wolff Olins, and Sara Tate of TBWA.

These CEOs and founders of creative companies are pledging support for their employees forgoing work on Friday to join the strike and are encouraging them to develop content that amplifies the need for environmental activism.

As a contribution to the @createandstrike initiative we’ve created a sticker to help spread the word on your social network. To use the graphic in this tweet open Instagram, search ‘Create and Strike’ in your stories and apply to your posts. #CREATEANDSTRIKE #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/XxH8keI1f0 — The Flash Pack (@itstheflashpack) September 20, 2019

Creative agencies like Revolt, Thinkhouse, and Saatchi and Saatchi will participate in the strike, and the signees are expected to unify and use their creative powers to develop projects that will draw even greater attention to the dire climate situation.

These design projects, which can take the form of a sign or a blimp, will debut at strikes in various places around the world today. As an incentive, the UK Student Climate Network and a panel of creatives will recognize the most innovative and impactful ideas developed in support of climate justice and the end of fossil fuels. The winners will be announced sometime in October.